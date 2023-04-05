YouTuber Jianhao Tan’s wife on why she got him a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Jianhao Tan (right) and Debbie Soon with the car she bought for him.

Receiving gifts could very well be this local social media celebrity couple’s love language.

Influencer Debbie Soon, who turned 26 on Monday, revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she surprised her YouTube star husband Jianhao Tan, 29, with his dream car – a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. A brand new model reportedly retails upwards of $900,000.

In a video uploaded on the couple’s family YouTube channel, Jebbey Family, on Tuesday, Soon said she bought him the swanky ride as he had been supporting her in many ways in her life, rooting for her and loving her unconditionally.

“This is one of the small ways to show him that I love him and I really appreciate him,” she added.

Soon said Tan surprised her with her first car, an Audi Q3, about four years ago and it meant the world to her.

“I am very excited to do the same for him today,” she said in the video.

She also revealed they had a special experience with the G-Wagon when they were in Melbourne, Australia, for their family trip in 2022.

“Starley got to sit in it (and took) some nice photos and went on a mini road trip in the G-Wagon,” she said, referring to their three-year-old daughter. “That was the moment we realised we actually wanted it.”

Tan was overcome with emotion and was at a loss for words when it came to his new set of wheels.

“I definitely love the car,” he said in the video. “Just overwhelming that she is actually working so hard for me. It’s a lot to take in.”

He said he also felt a bit guilty that Soon had spent so much money on him and that it was not even his birthday.

“We don’t have to wait for special occasions to buy our loved ones a nice gift, right?” she said. “Working hard means giving my friends, family and loved ones the best in life.”