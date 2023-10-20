140kg python caught in Malaysia after making a meal of goat

It took around 25 minutes to capture the python, which measured 7m long.

ALOR SETAR – After consuming a filling meal in the form of a large goat, a python became motionless, making it possible for the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) to catch the 7m reptile.

The hefty 140kg python was caught after it was found in a goat pen.

The Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force said in a statement on Thursday that it had received a report that there was a large python in a goat pen in Kampung Guar Batu Hitam in Malaysia.

“We received the report at 8.23am and reached the scene shortly after. There were four of us at the scene and we noticed the python had swallowed a goat that was in the pen near the complainant’s house,” the statement read.

It took around 25 minutes to capture the python, which has been handed over to the state wildlife department. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK