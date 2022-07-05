 2 more suspects in Dutch crime reporter's murder arrested, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

2 more suspects in Dutch crime reporter's murder arrested

2 more suspects in Dutch crime reporter's murder arrested
Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing, but the authorities are still trying to find out who organised the hit.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 05, 2022 04:32 pm

THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - Police in Spain and the Caribbean island of Curacao have arrested two additional suspects in the murder of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (July 5).

A 27-year-old Dutch national arrested in Curacao will be transferred to the Netherlands soon, prosecutors said in a news release.

The other suspect, a 26-year-old Dutch man, was arrested in Spain.

The Dutch have asked for him to be extradited in a procedure expected to take several weeks, the statement added.

Police on Monday arrested a Polish man who is accused of organising the killing of Mr De Vries in the Netherlands.

Mr De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger.

Jeff Bezos (left) will pay for the iconic Koningshaven Bridge (right) to be dismantled to allow his 40m-high yacht to reach the sea.
World

Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge for Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Related Stories

Dutch police find body of abducted four-year-old Belgian boy

How two flights to Europe may have spurred spread of Omicron variant

Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing, but the authorities are still trying to find out who organised the hit.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

NETHERLANDSJOURNALISMMURDER/MANSLAUGHTERpolice