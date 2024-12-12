Five-year-old boy among three hurt in Yew Tee pile-up

The accident, which involved two lorries, two taxis and a car, occurred along Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

A five-year-old boy was among three people taken to hospital following a road accident involving multiple vehicles on Dec 9.

The accident, which involved two lorries, two taxis and a car, occurred along Choa Chu Kang Street 62 at around 8am, the police said in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

Besides the boy, the 33-year-old driver of the car he was in and a 69-year-old male taxi driver were taken to hospital.

Another 69-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were taken to the National University Hospital, while the third person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A video posted on Instagram of the accident’s aftermath shows the five vehicles lined up in a row at the side of the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.