Vietnam police bust baby-trafficking ring that smuggled 16 newborns

Sixteen men and women have been taken into custody for trading the babies aged between three days and three months old.
Aug 29, 2024 09:30 am

HANOI - Police in Vietnam have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a baby-smuggling ring that trafficked 16 newborns across several cities and provinces in the country, state media said on Aug 28.

Sixteen men and women have been taken into custody for trading the babies aged between three days and three months old, according to the official newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City Police.

The gang targeted women through closed groups on social media, exploiting those who were  struggling to provide and care for their children.

They bought each baby at a cost of between US$400 (S$521) and US$930, the report said.

The gang then falsified adoption documents and resold them for between US$1,400 and US$3,000. – AFP

