41 hurt in unexplained Johannesburg blast

The unexplained rush-hour blast tore through a main road, cracking tarmac and overturning vehicles.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 20, 2023 10:58 am

JOHANNESBURG - An unexplained explosion ripped through central Johannesburg during rush hour on Wednesday, tearing through a main road and injuring 41 people, South African officials said.

Emergency services initially blamed underground gas pipes, but the Egoli Gas company said it was “unlikely” the explosion – which cracked tarmac and overturned vehicles including minibus taxis – “was caused by a gas pipeline or leak”.

“Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s a miracle there are no fatalities,” said Mr Panyaza Lesufi, the provincial Premier of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Forty-one people were injured, including two in a critical condition, nine seriously injured and 30 with minor injuries, according to Mr Lesufi.

He said a preliminary investigation did not reveal the cause of the blast.

“(The) situation is completely under control,” he said.

Experts would “get the full view and advise us”, he said.

“The damage is extensive. It’s a bad situation... It was peak time.” - AFP

 

