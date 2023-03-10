7-year-old Indian girl is world’s youngest yoga instructor

Praanvi Gupta was approved and certified as an Registered Yoga Teacher 200 by Yoga Alliance after she completed a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course.

A seven-year-old girl has made history by becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

Hailing from India, Praanvi Gupta, who lives in Dubai, was approved and certified as a registered yoga teacher by Yoga Alliance, the largest non-profit organisation representing the yoga community, after she completed a 200-hour training course.

At seven years and 165 days old, she beats former youngest yoga instructor Reyansh Surani, who was nine and 220 days old when he received his certification in July 2021.

Praanvi’s journey started when she was just 3½ years old after watching her mother practise yoga at home.

The child imitated the poses for a few months before gradually performing the ancient practice on her own.

She subsequently enrolled in yoga classes at the age of seven and attended them during her school breaks.

Discovering her passion through those classes, Praanvi said: “I want to spread the love of yoga to as many people as possible.”

Encouraged by her yoga instructor, Praanvi attended the training programme for yoga teachers.

Her teacher, medical director and Ayurveda practitioner Seema Kamath, said: “Praanvi has been a very enthusiastic student with a calm mind and willingness to learn.

“She turned out to be one of the brightest students I have ever met at this age. She has been very attentive and dedicated in all the classes.”

Praanvi, who has her own YouTube channel, has also won Gold medals in International Olympiads.

Her advice to everyone?

“Dream big and believe in yourself!”