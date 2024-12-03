S'pore girl, 5, is youngest violinist to score 100 in Grade 8 exam

Leanne Loh started learning to play the violin when she was three years old.

Two years ago, Leanne Loh saw a YouTube video of a girl playing the violin.

"That's me!" said the three-year-old and her journey in learning the string instrument began.

Her mum Jaclyn Ho and dad Ling-Kai Loh decided to refrain from becoming "Tiger parents" and ensured a balance of practice and play for Leanne.

"But she knew it's violin time after dinner without fail," said the couple, who are in their late-30s.

Ms Ho, who works at a law firm, and Mr Loh, a bank director, made it a point to be physically and mentally present at their only child's daily practice sessions, giving their unwavering support and guidance.

At her first Christmas recital, Leanne asked why she did not get her own microphone like the other kids and her parents explained that she had to earn her spot for a solo performance.

From learning the basic notes in Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, Leanne worked her way towards tackling much more complex pieces like the Bach sonata she played for her Grade 8 exam.

Grade 8 is the highest level before the suite of diplomas are taken at a professional level.

The Grade 8 exam came just six months after Leanne scored a Distinction in her Grade 6 exam, sat six months after her first lesson.

“I was excited because I didn’t know I could score 100," she said, perhaps not realising that she had broken a world record.