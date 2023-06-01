Abandoned newborn covered with ants at a bus stop in Taiping

A woman found the baby at a bus stop in Taiping town in the Malaysian state of Perak.

IPOH – A newborn baby was found abandoned and covered with ants at a bus stop in Taiping, a town in Perak, Malaysia.

Taiping police officer Razlam Ab Hamid said a woman found the baby at the Taman Kota bus stop at around 10am on Wednesday.

“The woman who found the baby initially parked her car at the bus stop to take some items out of the car,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“When she stepped out of her vehicle, she heard the baby crying. The abandoned baby boy was found wrapped in a brown towel, inside a box.”

Assistant Commissioner Razlam said the baby was taken to Taiping Hospital for medical attention.

“A brief medical examination showed that the baby, weighing 2.62kg, had a breathing problem and needed intubation.

“He also showed signs of dehydration and was given an intravenous drip,” said AC Razlam, adding that the baby was also given antibiotics as it was believed that he had an infection. “The baby is currently stable and still receiving treatment at the neonatal intensive care unit.”

He said the police were investigating the case to identify the suspects who abandoned the baby.

“We urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the police immediately,” he said.