 Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue

Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue
An elephant calf is seen inside a manhole during a rescue in Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, on July 13, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue
An adult elephant was lifted away from a hole during a rescue operation to recover an infant elephant that had fallen into the hole in Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 15, 2022 03:10 pm

BANGKOK (AFP, REUTERS) - A baby elephant was dramatically rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after his mother was sedated to allow the operation to proceed, wildlife officials said.

The one-year-old calf fell into the drainage trough on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province in the early hours of Wednesday (July 13) morning.

Its distressed mother, believed to belong to an elephant herd travelling through the nearby jungle, stayed with the infant as it was unable to climb out of the steep pit.

The pair were discovered by a passing resident, who quickly alerted wildlife officials and Khao Yai National Park authorities to the pachyderm's plight.

Would-be rescuers were initially unable to help the baby elephant due to the presence of its worried mother, and were forced to tranquilise the older creature.

Unfortunately, the mother elephant then tumbled partially into the hole before being pulled out - with the help of a digger - and later revived, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation.

Manchester United's Fred (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Liverpool.
Football

Erik ten Hag begins reign with 4-0 friendly win over L'pool

Related Stories

Thailand on verge of using voluntary chemical castration for sex offenders

Erik ten Hag aims to build a swift and aggressive Man United

Fans from all over Asia in Thailand to catch a glimpse of their heroes

The calf was eventually rescued from the pit and reunited with its mother, with park authorities confirming that the pair had safely returned to the jungle.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandWILDLIFE