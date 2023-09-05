 Bakery staff in China refuses to refund woman over mouldy bread, eats it instead, Latest World News - The New Paper
Bakery staff in China refuses to refund woman over mouldy bread, eats it instead

PHOTO: WEIBO
Sep 05, 2023 05:09 pm

Challenged by an angry customer over a loaf of mouldy bread, an employee of a bakery in China stunned the woman by eating a slice in front of her.  

The woman had purchased a loaf of bread from a bakery in Heyuan, Guangdong province, last Saturday (Sept 2). 

Having fed several slices of bread to her children that night, she was shocked to find the remaining loaf turned mouldy the next day. 

She returned to the bakery and demanded a refund, but was rebuffed by the staff member. 

She then challenged the male employee to either eat the mouldy bread or refund her, local media reported.

The employee then took several large bites from a piece of the mouldy bread and loudly proclaimed that he had "eaten it all".

The stunned woman eventually left without a refund, according to reports.

The bakery later addressed the incident, saying that their freshly baked bread has no added preservatives, and has a shelf life of two to three days.

"Other breads from the same batch had no problem," the bakery said, and suggested that the woman's bread might have become mouldy due to improper storage.

That employee deserves a raise, though. 

