Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

The deadly shooting unfolded on Oct 3, when a 14-year-old boy armed with a customised blank gun began firing in Siam Paragon.

BANGKOK - The death toll from last week’s shooting at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok rose to three on Friday, when a 30-year-old Thai victim reportedly succumbed to her wounds.

The news was shared by a social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post said that Ms Penpiwan Mitthampitak died at around 2am in a hospital.

Ms Penpiwan’s mother had expressed gratitude for the condolences and visits by well-wishers to her daughter’s bedside over the past 10 days, the post added.

She also extended thanks to government officials, Siam Paragon executives, members of the Korean boyband Got7and LOVEIS Entertainment for their support. Ms Penpiwant was a fan of the boyband and Thai singer Tanont Chumroen.

The deadly shooting unfolded on Oct 3, when a 14-year-old boy armed with a customised blank gun began firing at shoppers in the upscale Bangkok mall.

Two victims, a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker, were killed on the spot. Five others – a Chinese tourist, a Lao national, and three Thais – also suffered wounds of varying severity.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with premeditated murder, said Police Major General Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6.

The police have also seized over 2,000 unregistered guns in a crackdown on illegal weapons following the deadly shooting.

The teenage gunman reportedly purchased the blank gun online. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK