At least 4 killed in shooting at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall; suspect arrested

Employees and commuters at a closed exit of a BTS train station near Siam Paragon mall, after an active shooter incident was reported, on Oct 3.

The Siam Paragon mall is seen empty after visitors were evacuated following reports of an active shooter, in Bangkok on Oct 3.

An ambulance arriving at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok following a shooting incident, on Oct 3.

A police officer collecting a gun after a shooting incident in the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Oct 3.

Thai police arrested a 14-year-old male in the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, after a shooting incident sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing.

BANGKOK – At least four people were killed as hundreds of shoppers fled Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday while gunshots were heard ringing near high-end retail stores.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau said a 14-year-old male was arrested after police caught up with him on the third floor of the Siam Kempinski Hotel.

Footage from a security camera shows a man, reportedly the shooter, kneeling with his hands on his head as three officers close in on him. One officer then tackles him to the floor.

Other images of the supposed gunman show a man wearing camouflage trousers, brown cap, a black jacket and military-style shoes. In one photo, he seems to be holding a handgun.

Gunfire heard in Siam Paragon mall



A shooting incident has been reported at Siam Paragan department store in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. There are no reports of any casualties. BTS Siam station has been closed to the public.



Videos and photos posted on social media show people rushing to the exits as an “active shooter” was reported to be prowling Siam Paragon mall.

Emergency services said at least four people were killed and three were injured in the incident.

Television station Thai PBS reported that five people wounded.

One image posted on X shows first responders treating a mall security guard who was reportedly shot in the back.

Initial reports said the gunshots were first heard coming from a toilet on the ground floor.

Panic at Paragon as shoppers flee mall after hearing what sounds like gunfire.

Shoppers who could not get to the exits took shelter inside stores at the mall.

A video posted on X shows men, women and children hurriedly making their way out of a grocery shop.

“We were eating ice cream when suddenly many people came running and looked scared. I heard someone say that there seems to be (gunshots),” X user Shirley (@xiaxia00701) said in her post.

"We were eating ice cream when suddenly many people came running and looked scared. I heard someone say that there seems to be (gunshots). Too scared! When we ran out, we seemed to hear bang's voice."

A train station was closed, and the public was advised to stay away from the mall.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has been informed of the incident, and that he has ordered National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimon to give him regular updates.

Gun violence is common in Thailand.

An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery in 2022 during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020, a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage covering four locations in and around the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.