Biden falls off bike while coming to a stop, says he's okay

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers, following a ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 19, 2022 08:47 am

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden said he's fine after briefly falling off his bicycle while coming to a stop to meet with a group of onlookers after a morning ride near his Delaware beach home.

"I'm okay," Mr Biden said after the tumble at Rehoboth Beach on Saturday (June 18), which was witnessed by reporters and the small crowd gathered at the end of his ride.

A White House official said the president was fine, didn't require medical attention and looked forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.

Some seven hours later, Mr Biden sought to convey that he was none the worse for wear.

When a reporter shouted a question about how he was feeling, the president hopped up and down on both feet, smiled and pumped his fists while leaving St Edmond's church after attending an afternoon mass in the beach town.

The 79-year-old president, flanked by Secret Service agents providing security, was approaching the group when his foot got caught in one of the pedal clips and he landed on the ground.

Mr Biden was planning to stay in Delaware through Monday evening for a long weekend that includes the Juneteenth public holiday.

