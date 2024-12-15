 Unlicensed driver, 24, arrested in multi-vehicle crash in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Unlicensed driver, 24, arrested in multi-vehicle crash in Yishun

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving four cars and a lorry along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Canberra Link at about 6.35pm that day. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE STUFF/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Dec 15, 2024 03:29 pm

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a licence following a multi-vehicle crash in Yishun on Dec 13.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving four cars and a lorry along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Canberra Link at about 6.35pm that day.

Two car drivers and two car passengers, aged between 24 and 65, were conscious when taken to the hospital, they added.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook Page on Dec 15, a heavily wrecked red car is seen with at least three of its doors flung wide open. The front of the car appears to be badly damaged, leaving its engine exposed.

It is in contact with a black car, which has also sustained heavy damage on its front. Parts of the car are strewn across the road.

Further up, a white car with a damaged bonnet and a lorry are also stationary on the road.

A horn from a vehicle can be heard throughout the clip.

Police investigations are ongoing.

