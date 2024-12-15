Boy who handed out flyer looking for liver donor found a match

Malaysian boy Wu Wenxing, 15, finally found a matching liver donor after a year's search that included him handing out flyers on the street to look for a donor.

The boy from Johor Bahru, whose family members are all Singapore permanent residents, was diagnosed with chronic autoimmune hepatitis when he was five years old.

His mother Li Meiyun, now 44, donated her liver when Wenxing was eight and everything was fine until last year. Wenxing had a relapse and needed a second liver transplant.

"From time to time, were would hear from the hospital that there was a donor but then the match failed. My son probably felt there was no hope, so he started to isolate himself and lock himself in his room," Ms Li told Shin Min Daily News.

The mother and son handed out flyers in a bid to look for a liver donor for Wenxing. A number of individuals came forward to offer after news of their search spread.

The family received the good news of a matching donor in mid-November.

"I was very happy but also worried that the other party would change his or her mind at the last minute or that Wenxing would have a health problem that would prevent the surgery."

Wenxing on Dec 12 underwent a liver transplant from 7am to 9pm. He is now recovering albeit being tube-fed and complaining about the pain from the wound.