Blackpink’s Lisa opens first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 6 years

K-pop star Lisa from girl group Blackpink performs her new song Moonlit Floor at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on Oct 15.

Victoria’s Secret has revived its iconic fashion shows for the first time in six years, with K-pop idol Lisa opening the show for the lingerie label.

The Blackpink member performed her hit song Rockstar at the star-studded event on Oct 15 in Brooklyn, New York. Dressed in a black latex two-piece suit, the 27-year-old Thai singer appeared atop a motorcycle and proceeded to pump up the crowd with her dance moves and rapping.

As Lisa’s song ended, American supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared on the runway in a slinky pink negligee with gigantic wings on her back that spread open as she walked.

Victoria’s Secret models are known as Angels, and they wear elaborate angel wing designs while modelling. The brand’s fashion shows also typically involve pop acts performing as the models walk down the runway.

Lisa was one of three pop stars who appeared on the runway. The show’s all-women line-up also featured performances from pop diva Cher and South African singer Tyla, known for her hit song Water (2023).

Lisa returned midway through the show, in a sheer black lace bodysuit and gold metallic wings, to perform her latest song Moonlit Floor.

The show brought together some of the biggest names in modelling, both past and present.

Aside from Gigi Hadid, it included her younger sister Bella Hadid, young modelling star Anok Yai, renowned plus-size model Ashley Graham and 1990s British supermodel Kate Moss.

Some of the best-known Angels of the past, like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel, also appeared.

Tyra Banks, host of reality show America’s Next Top Model (2003 to 2018) and one of the earliest Victoria’s Secret Angels, made a triumphant return to the runway after nearly 20 years to close the show.

The 50-year-old wore a patterned cape, a corset-like striped top and tights for the occasion.

The 2024 show, which was streamed live on YouTube, garnered more than 11 million views in nine hours.

This is the brand’s first show since 2018. Originally an annual event, the show went on hiatus after its planned show in 2019 was cancelled following a string of controversies, including criticisms about the brand’s lack of body inclusivity.

Its former chief marketing officer Ed Razek came in for a lot of flak after speaking in a 2018 interview about how plus-size and transgender models did not exemplify the “fantasy” of Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

The brand said in 2019 that it would work to evolve its marketing and eventually underwent a rebrand.