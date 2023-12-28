Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion engaged

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.”

American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has finally popped the question to American model Abby Champion after seven years of dating.

The 30-year-old and his 26-year-old fiancee shared the happy news via a joint Instagram post on Dec 27. The couple shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.”

One photo showed Schwarzenegger, eldest son of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, planting a kiss on Champion’s cheek as she showed off her engagement ring. Another snap was of their celebratory cake, which was decorated with a photo of the happy couple.

Schwarzenegger, who starred in the TV series Gen V (2023) and The Staircase (2022), has been dating Champion, a Calvin Klein model, since 2015. The pair went “Instagram official” in February 2016 when Champion posted a photo of them with their arms around each other.

Following the couple’s engagement announcement, several of Schwarzenegger’s family members posted their congratulations.

Shriver, 68, wrote that they make “such a beautiful couple” and she was “beyond thrilled and excited”.

Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger’s sister Katherine, reacted on Instagram Stories. “Epic. Congrats @patrickschwarzenegger and @abbychampion. We love you both,” wrote Pratt, 44.