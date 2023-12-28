 Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion engaged , Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion engaged

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion engaged
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.”PHOTOS: PATRICKSCHWARZENEGGER/INSTAGRAM
Dec 28, 2023 03:37 pm

American actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has finally popped the question to American model Abby Champion after seven years of dating.

The 30-year-old and his 26-year-old fiancee shared the happy news via a joint Instagram post on Dec 27. The couple shared a series of photos of the beach proposal with the caption: “Forever and ever.”

One photo showed Schwarzenegger, eldest son of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, planting a kiss on Champion’s cheek as she showed off her engagement ring. Another snap was of their celebratory cake, which was decorated with a photo of the happy couple.

Schwarzenegger, who starred in the TV series Gen V (2023) and The Staircase (2022), has been dating Champion, a Calvin Klein model, since 2015. The pair went “Instagram official” in February 2016 when Champion posted a photo of them with their arms around each other.

Following the couple’s engagement announcement, several of Schwarzenegger’s family members posted their congratulations.

Shriver, 68, wrote that they make “such a beautiful couple” and she was “beyond thrilled and excited”.

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow died in Beijing on Dec 11 at the age of 57.
Movies

Actress Kathy Chow died of cardiac arrest

Related Stories

Tony Leung yearns for ‘simpler life’ as he gets older

Hong Kong actress Bonnie Lai dies of suspected suicide at 46

Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka confirms they have broken up after 7 years

Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, who is married to Schwarzenegger’s sister Katherine, reacted on Instagram Stories. “Epic. Congrats @patrickschwarzenegger and @abbychampion. We love you both,” wrote Pratt, 44.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesWEDDINGS AND ENGAGEMENTSactorsFASHION MODELS