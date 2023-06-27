 Body found in rubble after last week's blast in Paris , Latest World News - The New Paper
Body found in rubble after last week's blast in Paris

The blast – thought to have been the result of a gas explosion – tore through Rue Saint-Jacques near the historic Latin Quarter.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 27, 2023 11:40 pm

PARIS A body has been found in the rubble after a building collapsed in Paris last week, said the Paris prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

The victim has yet to be identified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out, the department said.

One person had been reported missing since the blast, which injured 50 people.

The blast – thought to have been the result of a gas explosion – tore through Rue Saint-Jacques near the historic Latin Quarter. The street runs from near Notre-Dame Cathedral through to Sorbonne University.

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into potential security violations and possible manslaughter. - REUTERS

