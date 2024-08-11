Michelle Yeoh brings glamour to Olympic medal presentation

Michelle Yeoh presented the gold medal to China's Chen Yiwen after the women's 3m springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Aug 9.

PARIS – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh presented medals to the winners of the women’s 3m springboard diving event at the Paris Olympics on Aug 9.

China’s Chen Yiwen clinched the gold medal while Maddison Keeney from Australia won the silver. Chang Yani, also from China, took bronze.

Yeoh, who is an elected member of the International Olympic Committee, took to social media to express her excitement.

“My first Olympic medal presentation to one of my favourite sports. Awesome,” the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) actress wrote. “Congratulations to China and Australia. So well deserved.”

Australian news site Nine.com.au reported that Keeney, 28, was starstruck by Yeoh at the podium. When receiving her silver medal, Keeney said to the Oscar-winning actress: “I love you by the way. You’re amazing.”

Yeoh, who turned 62 on Aug 6, made history in March 2023 by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt attended the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 26. She reportedly flew to Prague, Czech Republic, after the opening ceremony to film her new project, Blade Runner 2099.

Despite her busy filming schedule, Yeoh has been following Malaysia’s progress in the Olympics. She sent congratulatory messages to Malaysian badminton players Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik after they won bronze medals in their respective matches. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK