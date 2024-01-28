 British skydiver falls to his death from Pattaya condo as parachute fails to open, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

British skydiver falls to his death from Pattaya condo as parachute fails to open

British skydiver falls to his death from Pattaya condo as parachute fails to open
Security officials said the man sneaked inside the condo to do a base jump from the top with his friend filming a video on the ground.PHOTOS: NATHAN'S SKY PHOTOGRAPHY/FACEBOOK, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Jan 28, 2024 05:49 pm

BANGKOK – A British skydiver was killed on Jan 27 after he sneaked to the top of a 29-floor Pattaya condominium to jump from its rooftop but his parachute failed to deploy, police said.

The skydiver was identified as Nathy Odinson, 33, a British passport holder. His Facebook page, Nathy’s Sky Photography, has over 5,000 likes and over 10,000 followers.

Tourist police in Pattaya were alerted to the accident at 7.30pm and rushed to the condo building in Tambon Na Klua in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province and found Odinson’s body on the ground.

A round blue parachute was found on his body and it was not fully deployed.

Security officials of the condo told police that they heard a loud noise of a heavy object hitting the ground and they later heard a woman crying so they rushed out to check and found Odinson in critical condition before he died.

The security officials said Odinson had parked his car outside the condo and sneaked inside and went upstairs to do a base jump from the top with his friend filming a video on the ground.

In a TikTok video, a snake can be seen slithering in one of the cabin’s overhead compartments.
Singapore

Snake on a plane

Related Stories

Air pollution expected to escalate in Bangkok until Jan 17

Chinese tourist duped into spending over $50,000 on fake Hermes bag in Bangkok

Thai couple charged with hiding dead toddler in fridge

They said the man hit tree branches before falling onto the ground.

They added that Odinson had sneaked in to do base jumping several times earlier.

Police Captain Kamolporn Nadee, deputy inspector of Bang Lamung Police Station, said the victim’s friend who waited to shoot the video on the ground was interrogated. He said police would check security cameras of the condo before wrapping up the case.

The Facebook page of Odinson posted several clips of his skydiving and base jumping from many locations in Thailand.

His posts also tagged a Facebook page called, Thai Sky Adventurers that sells packages for tourists who like skydiving from a small plane. The tourism company is located in Chonburi’s Si Racha district. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 
Posted by Nathy's sky Photography on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandCONDOMINIUMSsocial mediaACCIDENTS