S'pore calls for end to violence against Myanmar civilians

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Dec 20 called for an end to violence against civilians caught in a years-long civil war in Myanmar, and the immediate release of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The violence, especially against civilians, must stop immediately,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Balakrishnan is in Bangkok to attend a meeting with other Asean foreign ministers.

“Nearly four years after the coup, the situation in Myanmar remains dire. The people of Myanmar continue to face immense hardships caused by ongoing conflict,” he said.

Dr Balakrishnan added that freeing Ms Suu Kyi “is vital for national reconciliation”.

Ms Suu Kyi has been in detention since a military coup pushed her government out of power in February 2021.

The 79-year-old is facing at least 27 years in prison after being jailed in closed-door, military-run trials on accusations of treason and bribery.

Dr Balakrishnan stressed in his Facebook post that “constructive dialogue among Myanmar’s key stakeholders is essential for achieving a peaceful and durable solution”.

In a statement issued on Dec 20, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Dr Balakrishnan “conveyed Singapore’s grave concern with the continuing escalation of violence” in Myanmar.

The UN Human Rights Office earlier in December called for a “course correction” in the international response to the conflict in Myanmar as the civilian death toll surpassed 6,000.

‘Limited progress’

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan also expressed Singapore’s disappointment with the “limited progress” made in the implementation of Asean’s Five-Point Consensus meant to bring an end to the conflict in Myanmar.

The Five-Point Consensus calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar; constructive dialogue among the warring sides; a special Asean envoy to mediate the dialogue process; humanitarian assistance by Asean; and to allow the special envoy and his delegation to meet all parties concerned in Myanmar.

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s calls for the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus.

He called on the junta to give its full support and cooperation to Laotian diplomat Alounkeo Kittikhoun, currently the special envoy of the Asean chair on Myanmar.

Dr Balakrishnan also “highlighted that we should not allow the crisis in Myanmar to disrupt the important work of Asean community-building and deepening Asean’s external engagements”.

“Singapore will continue to support the work of incoming Asean chair Malaysia and its special envoy on the basis of the Five-Point Consensus and the leaders’ decisions,” the ministry quoted Dr Balakrishnan as saying.