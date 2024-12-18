Phuket airport apologises for using image of S'pore houses in mural

Phuket airport said it had used the photo of Singapore shophouses to suggest that similar shophouses could be found in Phuket.

Travellers to Thailand’s Phuket – a popular destination among Singaporeans – were recently greeted at its airport by a mural of the island’s attractions, such as the Chaithararam Temple, the Big Buddha Phuket and Phuket Old Town.

Singapore’s colourful Peranakan shophouses in Koon Seng Road in the Joo Chiat area are also included in the mural.

The inclusion of the Singapore landmark caused a furore online, with the airport subsequently apologising in a statement.

The blunder was first pointed out on Dec 16 by Facebook user Ejijum Phuket, who called the photo embarrassing.

“A friend landed at Phuket airport and sent me this picture, asking where it was. I was left scratching my head. Is this Lod Chong City (Singapore)?” Mr Ejijum was quoted as saying by Thai news outlet Thaiger.

“Why not use our stunning mansions, shophouses and streets, instead of borrowing from our neighbours? This is utterly humiliating. Please take it down.”

He pointed out that shophouses of a similar architectural style could be found in Phuket Old Town. The post drew 1,300 reactions, 182 comments and 105 shares as at 5pm on Dec 17.

Netizens then criticised the airport management for promoting another country and demanded an apology.

“Welcome to Singapore,” said one commenter. “What a shame,” said another.

In a reply to the post, the Airports of Thailand Facebook account said it would inform the Phuket airport management about the issue.

Mere hours after the post was put up, the airport made a clarification on its own Facebook page.

It said that it had intentionally used the photo to suggest that shophouses of a similar architectural style to Singapore’s Sino-Portuguese shophouses could be found in Phuket.

It added that the photo was just one of many put up in the airport building.

“We apologise for causing any confusion or misunderstanding. We will proceed with fixing it,” said the airport management, as quoted by Bangkok Post.

The pastel-hued shophouses in Koon Seng Road date back to the 1920s and housed Peranakans up till the 1970s, according to the Singapore Tourism Board’s website. The houses are adorned with intricate details such as pintu pagar – or swinging doors – and tiles with floral motifs.