Bus driver in Genting Highlands crash arrested

KUALA LUMPUR – The driver of the tour bus that crashed on the way down from Genting Highlands has been arrested, said Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing.

He said the man is being investigated for irregularities related to the incident, which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals.

“We are saddened by the incident and we will ensure a thorough investigation,” Datuk Seri Tiong said on June 30 after visiting eight victims who are being treated in Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Also present during the visit were China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and other officials.

Mr Tiong said that according to preliminary investigations, passengers who survived the crash described their journey to Genting Highlands as filled with problems.

“They were here for a six-day, five-night trip and had to change (buses) three times. We found that the inbound tour agency involved had sublet the jobs to others,” he said.

He added that his ministry was investigating whether any troubled agents were involved in the incident.

The travel agency involved is also being investigated and may have its licence revoked if found to have breached any standard operating procedures.

“We will wait for the full investigation report. We will not hesitate to suspend the licences of any repeat offenders if they are found responsible,” he said.

Mr Tiong said he would meet the Transport Ministry and its agency, the Road Transport Department, on July 2 to discuss tour bus regulations, maintenance and enforcement.

“There should be standard operating procedures for tour buses ferrying tourists. Part of the responsibility and enforcement should be on our ministry’s side and we will discuss this further during the meeting,” he added.

It was previously reported that the 32-year-old bus driver did not have a driving licence and had 27 previous traffic summonses for various offences. – THE STAR/ASIANEWS NETWORK