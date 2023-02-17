 California farm worker pleads not guilty to 7 murder counts, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

California farm worker pleads not guilty to 7 murder counts

California farm worker pleads not guilty to 7 murder counts
Chunli Zhao pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges, according to the San Mateo County district attorney. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am

LOS ANGELES - A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker accused of murdering seven colleagues in a mass shooting last month at two mushroom-growing sites near San Francisco pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges, according to the San Mateo County district attorney.

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and lone suspect in the Jan 23 massacre in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, entered the plea himself, speaking through a Mandarin-language interpreter, during a brief court hearing in nearby Redwood City, the DA said.

The next hearing in the case was set for May 3, the district attorney, Mr Steve Wagstaffe, confirmed to Reuters. That proceeding was scheduled to set a future date for a so-called preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present their case to persuade the judge they have sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Zhao is charged with seven counts of premeditated murder and a single count of attempted murder in a criminal complaint that also cites “special circumstance” allegations accusing him of “personally and intentionally” shooting to kill.

Under California law, defendants convicted of murder with “special circumstances” are eligible for the death penalty, though Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 declared a moratorium on executions. The state has not put a condemned inmate to death since 2006.

Authorities have said they have yet to establish a clear motive for the killings, the second of back-to-back deadly gun rampages in California last month in which a total of 18 victims were slain two days apart.

Protesters gather in front of the Donnelley J. Hill Public Safety building in Memphi on Jan 28, 2023, one day after the city of Memphis released video of several police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
World

Five ex-Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols

Related Stories

Harrowing video shows US woman fighting off man trying to rape her inside gym

Wang Leehom accused of ‘making use’ of his children in new song

Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead

Zhao had been employed by one of the growers, Mountain Mushroom Farm, and had resided at the property along with some other employees, according to its owners.

Authorities said early evidence indicated the bloodshed stemmed from a workplace grievance. The second crime scene, Concord Farms, is about 1.6km away from Mountain Mushroom.

The shooting spree also cast a renewed spotlight on hardships faced by the area’s farm workers, many of them immigrants from Latin America and Asia who often live and work under squalid conditions and toil long hours for extremely low pay.

The Half Moon Bay killings unfolded two days after a gunman 611km to the south opened fire at a ballroom dance studio frequented mostly by older patrons of Asian descent in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles.

Eleven people were killed there and nine were wounded at the dance club on Jan 21, the first night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the community.

Authorities said the Monterey Park assailant, Huu Can Tran, 72, shot himself to death the next day as police closed to make an arrest. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
California farm shooter admits guilt, says he’s mentally ill: NBC News
US police focus on jealousy as motive in Chinese New Year shooting: Report

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

united statesUS NEWSUS CRIMEcrimeSHOOTING - GUN CRIME