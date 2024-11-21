Chagee employee allegedly tampered with lucky draw in M'sia

Advertisements put up by Chagee Malaysia claimed that there was a “high chance for everyone to win vouchers, luxurious products, and more”.

Popular milk tea chain Chagee has been facing the wrath of customers in Malaysia, after an employee was caught on video allegedly rigging a lucky draw contest.

To celebrate the Chinese brand’s seventh anniversary, a nationwide “Tear and Win” contest was held in Malaysia on Nov 16 and 17.

To take part in the contest, customers can tear open the detachable bottom of its cup to retrieve a slip of paper, which shows whether they have won a prize.

However, customers in Malaysia alleged that the contest was rigged, after a video of an employee sorting through some unused cups went viral on social media platforms X and TikTok.

In the video, the employee is seen opening up and looking inside the cups, and arranging them into separate stacks.

Netizens left hundreds of comments on Chagee Malaysia’s social media pages, with some calling for a boycott of the brand. One netizen said on X: “The prizes don’t exist any more. All taken by your own staff.”

In a statement on Nov 19, Chagee Malaysia apologised for any “disappointment or concern” caused by the video, and said the behaviour shown does not reflect the standards that the brand holds itself to.

“We are currently conducting a detailed investigation to better understand the situation and, if necessary, will take appropriate action in line with our values,” said the statement.

“In addition, we are working with the store involved to review its operational procedures and ensure the highest standards are upheld.”

The brand added that after receiving feedback regarding the mechanics of the lucky draw, the slips found in the cups will be replaced by QR code slips starting from December.

Customers will be able to view lucky draw results by scanning the QR code with their phones, said the brand.

“Your trust is incredibly important to us, and we are committed to learning and improving to continue delivering the best experience possible,” Chagee Malaysia said in the statement.

