China boy caught vandalising made to busk for restitution

An eight-year-old boy in Shaanxi province in China has been made to play his guitar and sing for money.

In a video uploaded to China's TikTok-equivalent Douyin, the boy is seen busking on the pavement with a sign that says "I damaged the school wall and need 300 yuan ($56) to fix it".

The boy was apparently caught vandalising a wall in school and his father, Mr Huang, wanted to teach him a lesson for the misdeed.

His parents refused to pay on his behalf and insisted that he was held accountable for his actions.

“My son drew on a wall that was being renovated at his primary school. After speaking to the school, we agreed to pay for the damages. Through these street performances, we hope he understands the importance of taking responsibility for his actions.”

The boy, who has been taking guitar lessons for two years, busked for an hour a day over three days.

Netizens applaud Mr Huang's approach to discipline, with some of them sharing similar stories.

Douyin user Aunt Mo wrote: "My son broke the school railings when he was in second grade, and he too made money by performing. He practised martial arts, so he put up a show that resulted in his teacher getting new martial arts students."