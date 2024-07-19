Chinese mukbang star, 24, dies during livestream

Despite her parents' concern over the toll her extreme eating habit was taking on her health, Ms Pan reportedly dismissed their worries.

A young mukbang star's sudden death during a livestream has sent shockwaves through China, raising concerns about the extreme lengths influencers go to for online fame.

Ms Pan Xiaoting died on July 14, with reports pointing towards overeating as the likely cause.

The 24-year-old was known for her intense eating challenges, often consuming over 10 kilograms of food in a single sitting during her daily 10-hour livestreams.

Her death has ignited a debate surrounding the regulation of the online live broadcast industry, specifically the potential dangers associated with mukbang content.

Ms Pan, who worked as a waitress before embarking on her mukbang career, was inspired by a classmate's financial success through livestreaming, according to China News.

Starting with smaller portions, she gradually increased her food intake as her popularity grew.

Despite her parents' concern over the toll her extreme eating habit was taking on her health, Ms Pan reportedly dismissed their worries as she believed the financial rewards outweighed the risks.

Tragically, Ms Pan's death was not her first brush with the risk of her profession.

China News reported she was previously hospitalised for gastric bleeding, a direct result of her overeating. Despite this alarming warning sign, she reportedly resumed her binge-eating habit right after being discharged.

Viewers expressed concern for Ms Pan's well-being, urging her to moderate her food consumption, but these pleas were reportedly ignored.

Her death follows a similar tragedy in the Philippines just weeks earlier, when Filipino mukbang content creator Dongz Apatan died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Medical professionals linked his death to the health risks associated with a high-sodium, meat-heavy diet.

In the wake of Mr Apatan’s death, The Philippines Health Ministry said it was considering banning mukbang vlogs.