Frustrated owner uses forklift to move cars blocking workshop

As Thaipusam approaches, hordes of devotees visit Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, which houses the 43m golden statue of Lord Murugan.

The influx of visitors means there is a shortage of parking spots in the area.

But that does not mean visitors have the right to park indiscriminately.

A workshop owner in Gombak, Mr Hasan Al Razak, shared a TikTok video on Jan 21 showing how he handled the cars blocking the entrance of his car workshop.

In the 4-minute video, Mr Hasan is seen calmly lifting the offending cars with a forklift and arranging them neatly opposite his workshop. He captioned his video: "You can enjoy, but do not bring inconvenience to others."

The area looks congested, offering very little room for him to manouevre the forklift, so Mr Hasan lined the cars up abreast and parallel to the road.

Other netizens have voiced their support for Mr Hasan, with some of them even saying they too wanted a forklift to deal with indiscriminate parking at their housing estates.