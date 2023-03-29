Girl, 11, in US rescued from abductor thanks to iPad’s geolocation

Keith Lilliock, 43, admitted to the police that he offered the girl a ride but denied touching her.

An 11-year-old girl was riding her bicycle to see her sister in Pennsylvania, when she decided to take a break at a gas station.

The girl, who is not named by local authorities, then walked over to a nearby shop, where she met Keith Lilliock.

The 43-year-old, who reportedly works there, offered the girl a ride to where she wanted to go after closing the shop, said the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office in a statement on Monday.

However, Lilliock drove the girl to his house and went inside, leaving her in the car for five minutes.

The girl told the police that Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house.

Lilliock admitted to the police that he offered the girl a ride but denied touching her.

“He allegedly told troopers he used to be a bad guy, but he is a born-again Christian and found Jesus,” said the police.

The police went all out to find the missing girl, including using bloodhounds that found the girl’s scent in the area.

Surveillance video also showed that Lilliock and the girl spoke for more than 20 minutes.

American news outlet USA Today reported that investigators learnt the girl had an iPad with her and was able to ping the geolocation.

When authorities pinged the geolocation, it showed the iPad was at a home, said the report.

The authorities arrived and discovered the girl at the home. They arrested and charged Lilliock on Monday with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children.

Lilliock has been denied bail and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

The police have reportedly used GPS technology previously to track missing and abducted people.