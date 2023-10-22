Search operation under way for kayaker missing off Sentosa

SCDF said it was alerted at about 10.25am on Sunday that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

A search operation is ongoing for a kayaker who went missing off the coast of Sentosa on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said they were alerted at about 10.25am that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel and divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for the search operation.

MPA also activated its patrol craft for the search and is coordinating efforts with the Police Coast Guard and SCDF, MPA said in response to queries from ST.

“(A) navigation broadcast has been issued to alert ships in the vicinity to report any sighting of a person in distress in the vicinity,” added MPA.