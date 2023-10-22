 Search operation under way for kayaker missing off Sentosa, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Search operation under way for kayaker missing off Sentosa

Search operation under way for kayaker missing off Sentosa
SCDF said it was alerted at about 10.25am on Sunday that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Anjali Raguraman Correspondent
Oct 22, 2023 10:11 pm

A search operation is ongoing for a kayaker who went missing off the coast of Sentosa on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said they were alerted at about 10.25am that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel and divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for the search operation.

MPA also activated its patrol craft for the search and is coordinating efforts with the Police Coast Guard and SCDF, MPA said in response to queries from ST.

“(A) navigation broadcast has been issued to alert ships in the vicinity to report any sighting of a person in distress in the vicinity,” added MPA.

A drug test, suggested by the social worker who accompanied the girl and her father to hospital, showed that the child had taken methamphetamine.
World

Girl, 3, in HK hospital after accidentally ingesting meth

Related Stories

One missing teen found, but other 13-year-old girl still missing

US woman lost and stuck in mud for several days found alive

Family attack TikTok amateur sleuths after UK woman's 'accidental' death

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MISSING PEOPLEsentosaSCDF