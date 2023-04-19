Hot enough to fry an egg outdoors as heatwave engulfs India

In a video uploaded on April 9, Facebook user “Puchu Babu” is seen cooking an egg on a black pan on the terrace of his house.

The heatwave in India is sufficiently scorching that eggs can be cooked in the sun, as a man in West Bengal proved.

The state, like many others across India, has been recording day temperatures surpassing 40 deg C, according to media reports.

In a video uploaded on April 9 – when the government of Bengal first announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities on the account of a brutal heatwave – Facebook user “Puchu Babu” is seen cracking an egg on a black non-stick pan that he has left out on the terrace of his house for some time.

Even without a stove, the egg cooks fully within minutes to an omelette-like consistency.

The almost four-minute long video has since racked up more than 2.1 million views on Facebook.

At least two states – Tripura in the north-east and West Bengal in the east – ordered schools to shut this week, as temperatures rose more than 5 deg C above normal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed until Saturday in view of the severe heatwave conditions.

By Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department had also issued heatwave warnings for several regions in India including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.