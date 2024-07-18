‘I just ask to be hanged to death’: S'porean who killed wife’s lover

Quah Tee Keon has been detained by the authorities in Malaysia since surrendering to the police in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 28, 2013.

A former taxi driver from Singapore who had been found guilty of stabbing his wife and murdering her lover in Malaysia in 2013 has asked to be hanged for his crimes, withdrawing in court a review of his death penalty, Malaysian media reported.

“I don’t want to ask for mercy. I just ask to be hanged to death. Thank you,” Quah Tee Keon, 56, told a court in Johor Bahru on July 17.

He has been detained by the authorities in Malaysia since surrendering to the police in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 28, 2013. He had been on the run for two weeks after committing the crimes.

Quah had found his wife and her lover, Chinese national Ruan Chao Qiang, in the same bed at the wife’s family home in Bera, Pahang, in the early morning of Oct 13, 2013.

In a fit of rage, the cabby stabbed the man to death with a knife and seriously injured his wife, Ms Loong Mei Ling, then 33, in the neck, hands and back.

Photographs showed a bloody crime scene at the house that Ms Loong had moved back to following the breakdown of her marriage.

Mr Ruan and Ms Loong were reportedly former colleagues in Singapore.

Ms Loong, who is Quah’s second wife, used to live in Toa Payoh with him. They moved to Woodlands after getting married in 2004.

She told the Malaysian media that Quah had physically abused her, so she decided to return to her home town in Pahang with their three sons.

Quah’s former neighbours in Toa Payoh said in 2013 that loud arguments between the couple could often be heard.

On July 17, a panel of three judges, chaired by Malaysian Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, sentenced Quah to be hanged to death, for which Quah thanked the court.