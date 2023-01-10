‘I lay naked to cool down’: Russian woman from daredevil duo details Merdeka 118 climb on Twitter

Ms Angela Nikolau said she "ran the first 32 floors and overheated".

PETALING JAYA - The Russian woman who claims to have scaled to the top of Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur has detailed her “ascent” of the second tallest building in the world on social media.

In a series of tweets, Ms Angela Nikolau said she first rented an apartment close to Merdeka 118 in order to “conduct surveillance of the building”, adding that she spent several weeks figuring out important details before beginning the climb.

She also claimed to have donned glasses and a construction worker’s uniform as part of her initial disguise to blend in when beginning her climb.

“I ran the first 32 floors and overheated. I then had to lie down on the concrete floor naked to cool down and later drank all the water I had,” she tweeted late on Jan 4 night.

Ms Nikolau said she was almost detected by site personnel and hid in a small concrete box for more than 20 hours.

2/ I rented an apartment with a good view on the tower so I could conduct survelliance of the building - I spent several weeks finding out important details I needed to know before going there. #Merdeka118



👇 pic.twitter.com/sLoTkahZXU — Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023

“I was without food, water and rest. I couldn’t even cry as the workers were right next to me, as I feared they would hand me over to security,” she said, adding that she continued her journey to the top three hours later when the workers were resting.

“The spire itself was 53 floors high – and I was wearing a 15kg backpack. If you look at the previous photo, you won’t even see the bottom.

“I’m not sure if I would climb it if I knew how high it was. After finishing the climb, I could not feel my arms nor lift them,” she claimed.

Ms Nikolau added that she respected the laws of all countries, acknowledging that she did however trespass.

5/ This is me 25 hours later. I had no food, no water and no sleep. I couldn't stretch my legs and my whole body was stiff and aching. I couln't even cry because the workers were right next to me and they could hear my sobs and hand me over to security. Worst time of my life

👇 pic.twitter.com/Bw75fwrQy6 — Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023

“Despite that (trespassing), I took special care not to damage anything which (others) sometimes do. My goal is to create memorable art by capturing moments of the world’s tallest buildings,” she said.

Netizens were not appreciative of her sharing, with many questioning the authenticity of the stunt and also tagging the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Home Ministry in their responses.

Twitter user @bibbsDarling said the stunt was disrespectful as the duo had come into another country and proudly sneaked into a building.

Similarly, Twitter user @dyoguma said the authorities should take action as the individual had clearly trespassed and @FarhanahMel also questioned how Ms Nikolau could be so pleased with herself for committing a crime.

⚡️The time has come and I'd love to share the giga story how I climbed the incredible Merdeka 118⚡️



Couldn't help adding @steveaoki music here as it was playing in my head when I was standing on top of the world.

Feel the dizziness of being there with me



Back to the story👇 pic.twitter.com/PYtwbzLX9T — Angela Nikolau (@AngelaNikolau_) January 4, 2023

On Dec 28, it was reported that Ms Nikolau and Mr Ivan Beerkus had scaled up Merdeka 118, prompting questions of security by netizens.

Photos of the climb were uploaded on the Internet and reshared on Reddit.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Yahaya Othman had said on Jan 1 that PDRM was working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to verify the authenticity of the video. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK