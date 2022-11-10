 Indonesians march for justice after deadly soccer stampede, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Indonesians march for justice after deadly soccer stampede

Indonesians march for justice after deadly soccer stampede
Protesters marched on the main thoroughfare of the city of Malang, and called for the tragedy to be deemed a gross human rights violation.PHOTO: AFP
Nov 10, 2022 09:27 pm

MALANG, Indonesia - Thousands of football fans protested in Indonesia’s East Java on Thursday, demanding further investigation into police conduct at a stampede that killed 135 people after a match in October.

Protesters, some carrying coffins and signs that said “All this because of tear gas” as they marched on the main thoroughfare of the city of Malang, also called for the tragedy to be deemed a gross human rights violation.

Indonesia’s human rights commission has said police officers’ firing of tear gas was the main trigger for the fatal stampede on Oct 1 at Malang’s Kanjuruhan stadium.

It was the worst tragedy at a football match since 1964.

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) have faced questions over why police fired 45 rounds of tear gas inside the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.

Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges after the stampede.

ICA officers detected batches of meat and meat products imported without a valid permit at Changi Airfreight Centre last year.
Singapore

Freight forwarding firm illegally imported over 350kg of meat, seafood

Related Stories

Indonesia to publish findings this week on 2021 Sriwijaya Air crash

K-pop band's Indonesia concert halted after 30 faint in crush

US sanctions owner of supertanker grounded near Singapore over links to Iran-backed Hizbollah

“Dozens of police officers were investigated in an ethics trial but only three suspects. The highest ranking officer .. has not been touched by the law,” protester Andi Irfan, 43, said, calling for “all actors” behind the tragedy to be arrested. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

indonesiaACCIDENTSFOOTBALL MATCHESprotests