Three flights from Changi cancelled due to volcanic activity

A series of eruptions from Mount Ruang, beginning on April 16, has already forced thousands to evacuate.

Three flights from Changi Airport were cancelled on May 1 due to volcanic activity from Indonesia’s Mount Ruang in northern Sulawesi.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Changi Airport said the flights were scheduled to depart from Singapore to Balikpapan (TR222), Manado (TR216) and Kuching (AK1776).

Scoot flights TR222 and TR216 were scheduled to depart from Changi Airport at 7.55am and 9.25am respectively. Meanwhile, AirAsia flight AK1776 was scheduled for take-off at 11.45am.

The ash from the volcanic activity has prompted airlines to cancel flights to and from Malaysia’s Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Malaysia’s Meteorological Department issued a warning on April 30 that dust from the volcano could enter Borneo airspace and disrupt flight operations until May 5.