 Three flights from Changi cancelled due to volcanic activity, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Three flights from Changi cancelled due to volcanic activity

Three flights from Changi cancelled due to volcanic activity
A series of eruptions from Mount Ruang, beginning on April 16, has already forced thousands to evacuate.PHOTO: AFP
May 02, 2024 04:07 pm

Three flights from Changi Airport were cancelled on May 1 due to volcanic activity from Indonesia’s Mount Ruang in northern Sulawesi.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Changi Airport said the flights were scheduled to depart from Singapore to Balikpapan (TR222), Manado (TR216) and Kuching (AK1776).

Scoot flights TR222 and TR216 were scheduled to depart from Changi Airport at 7.55am and 9.25am respectively. Meanwhile, AirAsia flight AK1776 was scheduled for take-off at 11.45am.

A series of eruptions from Mount Ruang, beginning on April 16, has forced thousands to evacuate.

The ash from the volcanic activity has prompted airlines to cancel flights to and from Malaysia’s Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak.

Malaysia’s Meteorological Department issued a warning on April 30 that dust from the volcano could enter Borneo airspace and disrupt flight operations until May 5.

Hundreds of peoples were seen forming long lines at KLIA, after flights to Sabah and Sarawak were cancelled following the Mount Ruang Volcanic eruption.
World

Mount Ruang eruption sends Malaysia air traffic into chaos

Related Stories

11 climbers killed as Indonesia volcano erupts, search on hold

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews tower of smoke and ash

Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

VOLCANOESindonesiaNATURAL DISASTERSAIRLINES