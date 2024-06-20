 Japanese content creator makes ramen with chendol jelly, Latest World News - The New Paper
Japanese content creator makes ramen with chendol jelly

Ms Sora Fula with her chendol 'ramen'.PHOTO: SORA_FULA/TIKTOK
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 20, 2024 03:49 pm

"I'm going to try out Malaysian ramen," Japanese content creator Sora Fula says enthusiastically in her TikTok video which has garnered more than 2 million views.

The only problem is she is seen holding up a pack of chendol jelly in the video.

To be fair, Ms Sora asks, "Malaysia, apa ini? (Malaysia, what is this?)"

She also asks her cat why is the ramen green.

Ms Sora then proceeds to prepare the "ramen".

She sauteed sliced garlic, adds breansprouts and water. She then adds a dollop of soup stock paste and some soya sauce.

Then the green "ramen" goes into the pan.

Her cat, which has got to be local, looks almost terrified at her chendol "ramen".

Ms Sora tasted some of the chendol jelly and says the "ramen" too soft. "Boiled too much?" she asks.

 

@sora_fula Apa ini ?? #fyp #sora #malaysia ♬ original sound - Sora

Netizens – more than 13,000 of them – are highly amused by the video, with many commenting how it is their first time seeing chendol cooked like ramen. At the same time, there are helpful comments explaining what chendol is and how to prepare it.

TikTok user @izzuddin.kt commented: "Even your cat is befuddled."

