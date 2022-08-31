Japanese porn star hugs over 3,000 fans in 24-hour event

Forget about the possibility of contracting Covid-19, for Japanese adult video actress Eimi Fukada, all that mattered was hugging as many people as possible in one day.

The 24-year-old held a 24-hour-long event where she hugged each of her fans who queued up to see her.

Yes, all 3,163 of them. All so she could be "the most hugged woman in the world", she said in an announcement before the event.

Fukada held the meet-and-hug in Shibuya, Tokyo, on Saturday (Aug 27).

According to Daily Japan, Fukada took only one three-hour break and a few 10-minute breaks throughout.

Devoid of any sleep, she said she was “completely exhausted" at the end, but thanked her fans – most of them male – for showing up.

Participants did not have to pay for the hug, but a smartphone photo cost 1,000 yen (S$10). They also had to keep their arms by their sides or back, and refrain from returning Fukuda's hug.

Fukada made some costume changes during the event – at various points she wore a traditional yukata (a type of kimono), a bunny outfit, an "office lady" outfit and a cheongsam.

The event was streamed live on YouTube, and you can catch a glimpse of it here: