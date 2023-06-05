Johor hotels enjoy brisk business with influx of Singapore visitors

JOHOR BARU - The long weekend which coincides with the month-long school holiday in Singapore has resulted in good business for hotels in Johor, Malaysia.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo said many Singaporeans had been coming to Malaysia for holiday.

“We are seeing quite a lot of them coming over due to the long Vesak Day break and the school holiday there (Singapore).

“A majority of the hotels around Desaru and Johor Bahru are seeing a high occupancy rate,” he said.

Singapore celebrates Vesak Day, or better know as Wesak in Malaysia, on June 2, while the school holiday runs from May 27 to June 25.

Mr Teo said the influx of tourists from Singapore was good for Johor as well as other states.

“These travellers also drive up north to places such as Melaka and Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

He said the constant visits by Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi to monitor traffic flow at the immigration checkpoints in Johor Bahru also gave confidence to travellers.

Close to 250,000 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on June 1, the highest number of daily departures since land borders between the two countries reopened in April 2022, according to Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK