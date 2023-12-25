Kelantan boy needs 30 stitches after macaque attack

Che Mohamad Harith Maliq Abdul Rahman was playing alone outside his house when he was attacked by macaques.

A boy in Kelantan, Che Mohamad Harith Maliq Abdul Rahman, had to be given 30 stitches after he was attacked by macaques on Dec 22.

The five-year-old was found in a bloodied state by his mother, 33-year-old mother Norzila Mat Zin, according to Buletin TV3. He was believed to have been attacked by a troop of more than 30 macaques.

Harith was playing alone outside his house in Kampung Melati, Jirat Cina Kuala Krai, at about 2pm when he was attacked. He suffered injuries to his legs and torso.

Madam Norzila rushed her son to Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in Kuala Krai.

Eyewitness Che Hasmani Che Mat, 51, said the macaques were a usual sight in the area but they had never attacked a human before.

"The macaques do come in hordes, about 30 or so. They come and go, but never attacked anyone. They go for only food," said Mr Hasmani.

Mukim Tualang village head Zulkhairi Mohamad Ghazi said a report was made to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and the villagers are waiting for further action by the department.