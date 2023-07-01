Kelantan local council cancels fine for non-Muslim woman who wore shorts

The unnamed woman, who owned a clothing store in Kota Bahru, was fined for “wearing shorts in public places”.

IPOH - A local council in Kelantan has agreed to cancel the fine issued to a non-Muslim woman for wearing shorts, said a federal minister.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Saturday that the Kota Bharu Municipal Council (MPKB) has agreed to do so following discussions with the local government department’s director-general.

“The woman should not have paid the fine, as she may have been misled to do so. She wore shorts in her own shop, which sells shorts,” he said.

“If she cannot wear shorts, it means all her stock would have to be discarded, which does not make sense. (But) the issue is now settled.”

On June 25, the MPKB fined the unnamed woman, who owned a clothing store in the state capital of Kota Bahru for “wearing shorts in public places”, which is an offence under Section 34(2)(b) of its Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

The provision states that Muslim and non-Muslim business owners have to ensure they are dressed decently while at work, and this applies to the employees as well.

The woman has been given seven days from June 25 to pay the fine or face legal action. The fine amount was not stated.

Pictures of the woman holding the paper document of her fine went viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens who expressed fears that non-Muslims were being subjected to Muslim standards, despite being told otherwise over the years.

Mr Nga reminded local governments on Saturday that they need to understand the essence of the Federal Constitution when carrying out their duties.

“Malaysia is a multiracial country, and we need to respect each other. We respect the dress code, but do not be too enthusiastic when enforcing the law,” he said.

“The matter should not have happened, and we hope it will not recur,” he added. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK