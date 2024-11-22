Cats are liquid, so is this girl in Malaysia

It's impressive how she managed to squeeze through the gap.

A girl in Malaysia forgot her keys and squeezed through the grilles of her gate to get into her flat.

Xiaohongshu user Boonlouisse, who lists her age as 16, on Nov 21 shared a video of herself tackling the narrow gaps in her gate.

Apparently this was not the first time she forgot her keys and she was lucky the main door was unlocked.

In less than one minute, she managed to get into her flat.

She first put her head through two horizontal bars in the middle of her gate, whose gap appeared a bit wider than the rest.

She then pushed her upper body through and removed her skirt before inching forward.

When she could rest her palms on the floor, she wheelbarrowed herself further into the flat.

Netizens were equally awed and amused at her feat.

One of them commented: "Small head, small breasts, small belly, small butt, thin legs. How can I do this if I have only one of the above?"

Another asked, "How slim does one need to be to do this?" to which came a reply: "Slim is normal to thin, for this, you must be extremely thin."

Also commenting on the video, which was captioned "became a snake", was Italuxe Smart Lock. The Malaysian business offered to sponsor the girl a smart door lock.