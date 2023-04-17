 Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident with Singapore Airlines cargo plane , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident with Singapore Airlines cargo plane

Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident with Singapore Airlines cargo plane
The cargo plane experienced technical issues and failed to take off at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aqil Hamzah
Apr 17, 2023 04:57 pm

Kenyan authorities have temporarily suspended all flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on Monday, following an aborted take-off by a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane.

In a statement on Twitter at 2.32pm (Singapore time), the Kenya Airports Authority said it had temporarily closed the airport’s sole runway after a cargo plane experienced technical issues and failed to take off.

Information on flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed flight SQ7343 - a Boeing 747-412F freighter - starting to taxi onto the runway at the Jomo Kenyatta airport at 12.39pm (Singapore time), eventually reaching a maximum ground speed of 151 knots or about 280kmh before slowing to a stop. The plane was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Amsterdam on Monday at 6.30am (Singapore time).

Flightradar24 images show the plane currently remaining stationary on the runway. Pictures posted by netizen Davis Sango on Twitter show a plane with the SIA livery being surrounded by vehicles and people on the tarmac. The Straits Times has contacted SIA for more information.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible,” the Kenya Airports Authority said on Twitter.

“We advise all passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information on the status of their flights.”

Amputee says she was 'discriminated against' on flight; SIA apologises
Singapore

Amputee says she was 'discriminated against' on flight; SIA apologises

Related Stories

SIA to ‘review’ paper serviceware trial following mixed reactions

S’pore-bound Scoot flight departs Amritsar 4 hours earlier, leaving 29 passengers behind

First flight from S’pore to Beijing on Dec 30, more such flights on SIA in coming months

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore AirlinesKenyaAIRPORTSboeing