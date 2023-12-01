Korean teen takes a swing at passing deliveryman

Screengrab from the video of the attack. PHOTO: BOBAEDREAMTV/YOUTUBE

Screengrab from the video of the attack. PHOTO: BOBAEDREAMTV/YOUTUBE

Screengrab from the video of the attack. PHOTO: BOBAEDREAMTV/YOUTUBE

Society has come to accept that teenagers are susceptible to mood wings.

But it is never acceptable to take a swing at anyone – for a reason or none.

So it is doubly terrible that a teenager in South Korea took a swing with a golf club at a deliveryman for no rhyme or reason.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Bobaedream TV, a teen in a white jumper is seen standing in the middle of a quiet road in the wealthy district of Gangnam. He takes a swing with a golf club at a deliveryman on a motorbike as he rides past.

As the motorcycle comes to a stop, the teen nonchalantly picks up his golf club which had fallen onto the road after it hit the deliveryman.

According to Bobaedream TV, the deliveryman suffered a leg injury as a result of the attack and repair works on his damaged motorcycle cost about 2.6 million won (S$2,700).

He demanded a 3 million won compensation from the teen's father, who apologised briefly before ghosting the deliveryman.

The Korea Herald reported that the teen was arrested on Nov 11 and faces aggravated assault charges. The high school student, who has a previous assault conviction, said he had no reason for the attack.