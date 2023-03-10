At least seven dead after shooting in Germany: Media

Police and ambulances near a site where several people have been killed in a church shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on March 9.

BERLIN -Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

There were no indications that a perpetrator was on the run, a police spokesperson said, declining to say how many people were dead.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight more injured in the shooting, which it said took place in a Jehovah’s Witness church.

“Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces,” said Hamburg police on Twitter.

Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church at about 9pm local time (4am Singapore time).

“The dead people all have gunshot wounds,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The gunman is believed to be among several dead found in the building, police said. “We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run,” a spokesman at the scene said, adding that investigators instead have “indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead.”

Germany’s DPA news agency, citing a reporter on the scene, said that local residents in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg had received warnings on their mobile phones of a “life-threatening situation” and that streets had been sealed off.

The mayor of Hamburg, a port city, expressed shock. “I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background,” tweeted Mr Peter Tschentscher. - REUTERS, AFP

