Mahathir and Najib are not rivals, they are brothers

Malaysian twin brothers Mahathir (left) and Najib Kaferi were named after the country's two rival former premiers.

A pair of twins named after two former prime ministers have become the centre of attention ahead of the Malaysia GE15, Harian Metro reported.

Non-identical twins Najib and Mahathir, both 27, were named by their father Nor Kaferi Ahmad, 59, who is a retired army officer.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak was the defence minister while Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister when they were given the names.

Mahathir recalled that both of them were once involved in an accident in Kuala Pilah in 2016 and were treated at Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah.

“The doctor there was surprised and joked that he thought that both Dr Mahathir and Najib, who are political rivals, must have reconciled with each other as they were in the same car,” he added.

After completing their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia in 2012, the brothers applied for jobs at a supermarket in Dungun.

They were accepted but they became the brunt of jokes among their colleagues.

“They joked that ‘Mahathir’ and ‘Najib’ have come to work. Then one afternoon, a new worker came. His name was Anwar. You cannot imagine the teasing that came after Anwar reported for work.

“But Anwar resigned less than a day at the place due to the teasing,” Najib said, adding that both of them worked for a month at the supermarket before joining the oil and gas industry. - THE STAR