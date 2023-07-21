Malaysia cops suspect bomb found under lawyer-activist's car

Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim discovered the suspicious object when she sent her car to a workshop for servicing.

KUALA LUMPUR - Two bottles filled with wires that were discovered behind the rear tyre of lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car are believed to be improvised explosive devices (IED), said the police in Malaysia.

The Brickfields police department chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the police received the distress call at 12.58pm on Friday.

“We immediately dispatched the Bomb Squad, while the Fire and Rescue Department was also on hand to assist.

“The Bomb Squad managed to dispose of both bottles believed to be an IED,” he told reporters at the scene on Friday.

The chief added that both bottles will be sent to experts for further analysis. “We will conduct further checks to discover whether the device was active or not.

“Experts need to analyse both explosive devices further,” he said.

Mr Amihizam said the police had to cordon off the area around Jalan Maarof in Bangsar and divert traffic for the safety of the public.

“We will open all routes once the police operation is concluded,” he said.

Asked whether Ms Siti had received any threats, Mr Amihizam said the police would conduct further investigation on the matter.

“We have not recorded her statement, but verbally we discovered she did not have any enemies.

“However, we will investigate,” he said.

Ms Siti had earlier claimed that there was an attempt on her life after a suspicious object was discovered underneath her car while it was being serviced at a workshop in Bangsar on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook Live session, the activist said she feared the object could have been a bomb, as wires could be seen in the object.

She said she contacted the police upon discovering the object.

“I sent my car for service as I wanted to drive to Kelantan for an Orang Asli case on Sunday.

“After I dropped off my car, I went for lunch. Suddenly, my mechanic called me and informed me of the object beneath my car,” she said.

Ms Siti was thankful that she had sent her car for servicing, otherwise she would not have discovered the object.

Known as an activist for Orang Asli rights, she contested the Batu parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in November 2022’s general election but lost her deposit. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK