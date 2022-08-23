Malaysia ex-PM Najib to serve 12-year jail sentence after failing to overturn final 1MDB conviction

Najib Razak speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug 23, 2022.

Supporters of Najib Razak react outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug 23, 2022.

Rosmah Mansor (centre), wife of Najib Razak, arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug 23, 2022.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (centre) at the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug 23, 2022.

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 23) failed in his final appeal against a graft conviction, which is set to see him serve 12 years in jail for misappropriating millions of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Malaysia's highest court, the Federal Court, on Tuesday upheld Najib's conviction on seven counts of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

He was first found guilty at the High Court in July 2020, before the verdict was upheld by a three-member Court of Appeal bench last year.

Najib, 69, was also fined RM210 million (S$65 million) by the High Court.

The Court of Appeal and the Federal Court upheld the sentence.

The five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat ruled against Najib after a week in which his defence team - which has rotated in personnel - refused to make any written or oral submissions in defence of their client.

Earlier on Tuesday, Najib failed in a last minute bid to recuse the Chief Justice from chairing the panel hearing the appeal, citing a Facebook post made by her husband Zamani Ibrahim in 2018, where he criticised Najib's leadership.