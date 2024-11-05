Golden Sardine set for fourth win

Golden Sardine (No. 8), winning a Class 3 event over 1,300m on June 4, looked good during trackwork at Kuala Lumpur on Nov 5.

He has been knocking at the door.

But that fourth win has been elusive.

Indeed, it has been five months since Golden Sardine picked up a winner’s purse.

That last one was on June 4. In that race over the 1,300m at the Selangor Turf Club, he came from third at the final bend to beat Good Fight by a shorthead.

That day, jockey Ruzaini Supien had to work really hard for the money and both horse and jockey deserved the cheers.

Well, Golden Sardine has a chance to post a fourth win on the board when he takes on a Class 3 field over the 1,200m on Nov 10.

It will not be a walk in the park, but trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong would feel good after watching his charge go about his workout on Nov 5.

Sent over the 600m, the seven-year-old son of Iffraaj showed good action when running the trip in a swift 36sec.

It was a show of speed and, as we know, Golden Sardine enjoys being able to dictate things.

He did that two starts back when leading until the 200m mark.

However, he had nothing more to offer in the closing stages and he was eventually run down, finishing last in that field of eight.

Last time, he did much better, holding down fourth spot in a race over the 1,400m.

Since that outing, his trainer has allowed him a six-week break and that workout on Nov 5 was inspiring.

If Golden Sardine can bring that form to the races, he could be the one the rest will have to run down.

It will not be easy as two of his rivals in the upcoming event also threw in good gallops on the morning of Nov 5.

Infinity Glory and Infinity Warrior were also out on the training track and they posted identical fast times of 36.4sec in their respective gallops.

Both are trained by Simon Dunderdale and both have already posted two wins each for their owners, the Infinity Stable.

Yes, they will push Golden Sardine to the limit and it might be a good idea to wrap the three of them into a comfortable tierce bet.

Elsewhere on the 10-race card, you might want to keep an eye on Nozi Cyclone and Black Prince.

A seven-year-old grey, newcomer Nozi Cyclone drew attention to his chances in the Class 4 (A) sprint over the 1,200m when he turned in a speedy workout.

Having a barrier test with blinkers fitted on, Nozi Cyclone stopped the clock at 35.4sec for the 600m.

Come Nov 10, the son of Medaglia D’Oro will be having his first start for trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong who, in the same race, will also saddle former Kranji galloper, Strong N Smart.

As for Black Prince, he will see action in the Class 5 (A) race over the 1,400m.

From trainer Tan Eng Peow’s yard, Black Prince was all “go” when clocking 38sec in his workout over the 600m.

Like numerous horses out on the training track on Nov 5, Black Prince was also being out through barrier practice.

Yet to win a race in a dozen outings at Kuala Lumpur, he gets his best chance on Nov 10 as the race comes on the back of a decent trial on Oct 22.

That day, when partnered by apprentice Shazmin Sudin, Black Prince clocked 1min 00.74sec for the 1,000m.

He did not win that hit-out but he seemed to be striding out nicely all the way.

A six-year-old by Sacred Falls, Black Prince is overdue for a win. With that good workout under his girth, the breakthrough could come sooner rather than later.

