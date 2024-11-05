Nov 6 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Mark Newnham-trained Full Credit, with Lyle Hewitson atop, winning the Class 3 The Philip Chen Trophy over 1,200m on July 6. Dropping back to Class 3, he looks ready to bounce back after a plain run in Class 2 last time.

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Urban Triumph plops into Class 5 with solid Class 4 form. He draws well and should settle closer than last start, where he was strong late after being well back.

1 Fairy Horse is another class-dropper. Blinkers on for the first time, and it will be intriguing to see how he jumps after bounding out during a recent trial.

3 Country Dancer had excuses in his first Class 5 attempt last start. Barrier 9 is less ideal but he is nearing a win as Zac Purton remains in the plate.

10 Rattan World benefits from barrier 1, and third-up off a strong second-place finish, he looks primed to perform well if he can capitalise from his inside gate.

Race 2 (1,200m)

10 The Good Deal is as an interesting prospect, as Purton teams up with Douglas Whyte on this seven-year-old. From barrier 1, he is set for a cleaner run after a troubled trip last start, where he lost ground early and remained back.

8 Ho Ho Star might offer value after being the favourite in his last two runs. He has a more favourable barrier 4 than the wide gate he had at Sha Tin last start.

3 Winning Heart raced wide without cover in his Class 5 debut but should benefit from barrier 2.

1 Joyful Life has shown promise since dropping in class and, though a late check last start dashed his chances, he should rebound.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Speedy Chariot had no luck from barrier 12 last start and his 11th-placed finish can be disregarded. Now drawn in barrier 2, he looks primed for his maiden win.

1 Super Elite benefits from gate 3 and reuniting with Hugh Bowman, who holds a strong record on this five-year-old.

6 Super Eagle has been running well from wide draws in his last two starts, performing better than his form suggests. Drawing barrier 4, he should have every chance.

4 Same To You can make the most of barrier 1, likely securing a favourable on-pace position.

Race 4 (1,650m)

1 Galvanic disappointed last start on his return to Class 4, weakening in the straight. He has since been sent back to the trials, looking well, and barrier 2 should see him map ideally.

2 Northern Beast reunites with Purton from barrier 1 and should prove a leading chance after a tough run from barrier 11 last start. He checks plenty of boxes.

6 Kimberley was held up from the 200m until passing the 100m last outing. Bowman now takes the ride from barrier 4, which will spark improvement.

10 Prince Alex has been racing well without a win this preparation and is in solid form.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Storming Dragon stands out on form after back-to-back seconds. Though the stable’s form could be better, this four-year-old will get every chance from barrier 2 under Purton.

3 Lean Master will appreciate being second-up with fitness on his side, and this time benefits from a good draw, unlike last start. He also trialled well in between runs.

10 Dragon Air Force showed strong improvement at the trials since his last run and is expected to progress with more race experience.

2 Mighty Commander looks a prime candidate dropping into Class 4. With Bowman on, it bodes well for his chances.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Yee Cheong Spirit put in a strong effort to finish third from barrier 12 last start. From barrier 1, it gives jockey Vincent Ho the chance to position him more prominently. His recent trial was impressive, suggesting he can strike.

5 Giant Leap gets blinkers back on – his proven headgear – and the return to Happy Valley, drawing barrier 4, should bring the best in him.

7 Happy Trio has trialled nicely and should thrive from barrier 3, which complements his on-pace style.

1 Gallant Valour is coming off a win and has been a consistent performer overall.

Race 7 (1,800m)

4 Illuminous has done all his racing at Sha Tin where his form holds up well for a contest like this. He has been edging closer to a win.

5 Chain Of Gold steps up to 1,800m for the first time, reuniting with Purton. He should make use of his draw in gate 2 as he seeks a second local win on his 11th attempt.

1 Noble Pursuit had the opportunity to make it a double last time but managed only fourth. He gets a shot at redemption, though the shift to an apprentice rider poses a question.

10 Red Majesty is difficult to ignore, coming into this off a 10-day turnaround, following a brave runner-up finish over this course and distance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Full Credit will look to take up the running as he drops back into Class 3 and, from barrier 1, he will be tough to catch.

10 Aurora Lady was a dominant winner in Class 4 last start, but this is a tougher task. With a fair draw, he should map better.

4 Chateauneuf aims for back-to-back wins at this course and distance, after a convincing win in this class at his last outing, though challenging from gate 10.

3 Nordic Dragon could benefit from positioning closer to the pace to sharpen his winning prospects. He is in good form, but has found himself too far back from wide draws lately. He faces another challenge from gate 9.

Race 9 (1,650m)

6 Chill Chibi has Purton aboard, which should boost his chances, especially if he can settle closer than in recent races where his position cost him. With good speed engaged, he can return to winning form.

8 Keefy benefits from a low draw and has been finishing close, though he covered extra ground last time. He shapes up as a knockout chance.

7 Flamingo Trillion put in a gallant second to Woodfire Bro first-up. Though better suited to 1,800m, he should still be a key contender.

3 Woodfire Bro is chasing a hat-trick of wins and finds a race that suits his style perfectly.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club